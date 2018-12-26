Over 1000 Tons of Poor Quality Fuel Withdrawn from the Market for a Year

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 26, 2018, Wednesday // 12:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Over 1000 Tons of Poor Quality Fuel Withdrawn from the Market for a Year

More than 1,000 tons of poor fuel have been withdrawn from the market this year after inspections by the State Agency for Metrology and Technical Surveillance. The imposed sanctions amount to over BGN 1 mln, bTV announced.

4.4% of the verified fuel during the year had quality deviations. More than 1,500 samples were collected in one third of the country's gas stations.

According to technical supervision, the cases of poor fuel are diminishing.

For diesel, the most common problem is that fuel burns at temperatures below 40 degrees, which poses a danger to cars in the summer.

And with gasoline the most common deviation is incomplete combustion, which leads to smog and worse engine performance.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria