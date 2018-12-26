Over 1000 Tons of Poor Quality Fuel Withdrawn from the Market for a Year

More than 1,000 tons of poor fuel have been withdrawn from the market this year after inspections by the State Agency for Metrology and Technical Surveillance. The imposed sanctions amount to over BGN 1 mln, bTV announced.

4.4% of the verified fuel during the year had quality deviations. More than 1,500 samples were collected in one third of the country's gas stations.

According to technical supervision, the cases of poor fuel are diminishing.

For diesel, the most common problem is that fuel burns at temperatures below 40 degrees, which poses a danger to cars in the summer.

And with gasoline the most common deviation is incomplete combustion, which leads to smog and worse engine performance.