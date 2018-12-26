Blue and Green Paid Parking Zones not Operational Today in Sofia
During the public holidays, including today, 26 December 2018, and 1 January 2019, the Blue and Green short-term parking zones in the capital will not be operational, said the Urban Mobility Centre. Parking in these areas will be free of charge; in all other days during the holiday week the regular parking rules for the zones will apply.
