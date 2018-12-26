Blue and Green Paid Parking Zones not Operational Today in Sofia

Blue and Green Paid Parking Zones not Operational Today in Sofia

During the public holidays, including today, 26 December 2018, and 1 January 2019, the Blue and Green short-term parking zones in the capital will not be operational, said the Urban Mobility Centre. Parking in these areas will be free of charge; in all other days during the holiday week the regular parking rules for the zones will apply.

