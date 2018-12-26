Smart Cameras will Protect Smaller Towns in Bulgaria

Surveillance is becoming more and more popular as an effective method of fighting crime in many Bulgarian cities. Built by VIVACOM systems of "smart" cameras are active not only in large cities like Burgas but also in smaller settlements, albeit on a small scale, tailored to the specific requirements and needs of the local authorities. The latest technological solution of the telecom operator is already operating in more than 30 municipalities, reports Kapital.

The new CCTV system Silistra is managed by a single monitoring center located in the municipality. Large screens constantly display the entire stream of footage from the installed cameras. Video recordings of all recorded are stored within 60 days, as are the requirements of the Ministry of Interior. It is important to note that visual archives can be searched at time, location, or through additional analytical software features that can detect, for example, suspicious abandoned luggage. Similar artificial intelligence capabilities also allow the system to automatically alert when suspicious events occur - missing object, fallen man and crowd of people and sharp movements in a frame, etc.

The project in Silistra is relatively small and at this stage includes 47 cameras located in 19 locations. But this does not prevent it from effectively monitoring all the more important things happening at key locations in the city. The main crossroads, main boulevards and streets, as well as entry and exit points are covered, with specific positions selected depending on the load and the density of the incidents so far. The ultimate goal is to ensure the safety of residents and guests visiting Silistra. According to VIVACOM, worldwide practices unambiguously show that video surveillance is a very effective tool to prevent crime.

The company refers to an analytical report that shows a 30- and 50-percent decline in crime rates in places where such a security system is built. In the specific example with Silistra, as video surveillance is quite new, the results have yet to be summarized. The project has been implemented over the past year and a half, with cameras being installed over the past few months. This stage is finalized in November. The plans of the municipality are to extend the CCTV system by installing cameras in the neighboring villages of Silistra.