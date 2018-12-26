MD Elektronik Invests BGN 22 Million in a Plant in Vratsa

The municipal council of Vratsa approved almost unanimously the sale of 83 decares of land to the German company MD Elektronik. The company already has an A-class certificate from the Bulgarian Investment Agency. It will invest 22 million leva in the new plant. It is expected that 300 jobs will be created in the first instance and later the expansion of the team to 1 000 people. The company manufactures data cables in cars as well as sensors and multimedia modules. MD Elektronik's customers are over 40 car manufacturers worldwide. The company's cables can be found in more than 200 models currently on the market. The company has factories on three continents and its largest plant is in the Czech Republic. The other two are in China and Mexico, and the one in Bulgaria will be the fourth in size. Their headquarters is located in Germany. Altogether about 5,000 people work for the company.