Actress Nina Dobrev is in Bulgaria for Christmas

Lifestyle | December 26, 2018, Wednesday // 11:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Actress Nina Dobrev is in Bulgaria for Christmas

Hollywood actress of Bulgarian origin Nina Dobrev is in our country.

This is clear from the photos posted on the Instagram profile of the actress.

She has shared moments from the family celebration and has marked Sofia as a location.

In the pictures Nina is with her mother, her father and her brother, and around the table are other members of the star's family.

