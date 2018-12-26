Significant Increase of Fake Banknotes in Bulgaria during the Holidays
A boom of fake banknotes in Bulgaria during the holidays, NOVA reports.
Experts warn that during the big shopping in Christmas and New Year there is the greatest risk of getting fake money in your wallet.
In most cases, they are banknotes of BGN 20.
Counterfeits are even coins. The Central Bank started replacing the levs with new, more protected series.
