"Bulgarian Christmas" Charity Campaign Gathered nearly BGN 2 Million

The charity initiative "Bulgarian Christmas" in support of children with severe diseases and disabilities continues. Almost 2 million leva has reached the amount raised to date for the 16th edition of the campaign after the end of the charity performance, which took place on Christmas Day in the Ivan Vazov National Theater, the press office of the presidency announced.

Since the beginning of the campaign, 560 000 donations have been sent to the number 1117 and voice calls to 0900 1117. The donor bank account of the initiative has received BGN 1 330 000 and BGN 35 000 have been donated via the ePay.bg system.

The Bulgarian Charity Christmas show was attended by President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva, National Assembly President Tsveta Karayancheva, as well as donors, campaign ambassadors and children, to whom "Bulgarian Christmas" helps.

In support of children with severe diseases and disabilities from the stage of the National Theater, prominent Bulgarian musicians, singers, dancers, actors, athletes and journalists have made messages. Mihaela Filleva, Grafa, Miro, Poli Genova, Orlin Pavlov, Toni Dimitrova, Orlin Goranov, Edelina Kaneva, Teddy Katsarova, Children's Radio of the Bulgarian National Radio, as well as the students of the National School of Dance Art in Sofia, vocal group "Bon-Bon"and people at the National Folklore Ensemble "Philip Kutev" devoted their performances to the children in need and called for support.

Bulgarian journalists from the three national televisions BNT, bTV and NOVA - Nikoleta Madanska, Stefan Shterev, Bogomil Grozev, Iskra Angelova, Nadezhda Uzunova, Anton Hekimiyan, Andrei Zahariev and Martina Gancheva also appeared on the stage as advocates of the Bulgarian Christmas.

Among the advocates who called for sympathy for the children in distress were the rector of Sofia University "St. Prof. Anastas Gerdzhikov, Dr. Nedelya Stonova, the actors Lyubo Neykov, Stoyanka Mutafova, Silvia Lulcheva, Albena Pavlova and Nencho Ilchev, the musician Theodosi Spassov, the singer Bogdan Petrova, the volleyball players Vladimir Nikolov and Teodor Salfarov, the actress Ralitsa Paskaleva, the boxers Kubrat and Tervel Pulevi, volleyball players Nasia Dimitrova and Hristina Ruseva, basketball players Deyan and Kaloyan Ivanov, football players from CSKA, Levski and Slavia, actor Stefan Shterev, athlete Ivet Lalova, acrobats Mariela Kostadinova Panayot Dimitrov, world and European champion in wrestling taybe yusein, Mirela Demireva athlete and swimmer Petar Stoychev.

From the stage of the National Theater, her story told Ralitsa Eneva and her sons Rado, Georgi and Hristo. During the concert, an unusual meeting was held between the winner of the first season of "Bulgaria is looking for talent" - the blind Bogdana Petrova and one of the children of "Bulgarian Christmas" - Georgi Skordev from Burgas.

In relation to the donated equipment from "The Bulgarian Christmas" and how it helps the young patients, Dr. Ivan Chavdarov, Dr. Stoyan Peev, Dr. Pepa Ralcheva, Dr. Donka Uzunova and Dr. Gabriela Minova shared their stories.

The 16th edition of charity continues throughout 2019

Additional information about the "Bulgarian Christmas", as well as the ways in which a donation can be made, can be found on the website of the charity initiative: www.bgkoleda.bg. The application for support is also mentioned.