No Snow in Bulgaria for the New Year's Eve

Soft weather in the next ten days. No serious winter conditions are expected. This is the short-term weather forecast presented in Darik Coffee.

Today's good weather will remain, especially in the south. By the end of this week, daily temperatures will slowly rise and it will be warm.



During the day will be between 7 and 10 degrees in the southern regions, and in the high valleys fields between 2 and 5 degrees.

More clouds are waiting for us on Saturday and on the night of 30th to 31st December. Light rainfalls are also possible in places in the higher parts of the country - from snow.



No rainfall or snow is expected on New Year's Day.

The first days of 2019 will have positive daily temperatures above 0 degrees.

The patterns show that it is only after the first week of January that we expect a change in weather that can bring us rain and snow.