Considerable Clouds before Noon in Bulgaria, Breaking and Decreasing in the Afternoon, Maximum Temperatures mostly between 1°C and 6°C
Today, before midday, there will be considerable low clouds, which will start breaking and decreasing in the afternoon. The wind will abate to modern, blowing from the northwest. The atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for the month. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 1°C and 6°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.
The mountains will be sunny, more clouds mainly in the low areas before noon. There will be strong north-northwest wind. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about minus 3°C, and at 2,000 m - about minus 9°C.
