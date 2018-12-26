How will Bulgarians Rest in 2019?

Around Easter at the end of April and Christmas in December - this will be the two periods next year, when we will have more days off.



With the amendments to the Labor Code, the practice of relocating weekends in connection with public holidays has been eliminated in order to obtain long weekends. The measure has already been implemented this year. This is why the rest of New Year's Day is now the only one day on 1 January next year.



According to the new scheme for the official holidays when will be resting, and if one of them falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the holiday is announced the next Monday. Thus, in practice, longer one weekend days will also take place on all official holidays in 2019.



March 3 - Bulgaria's Liberation Day - is on Sunday, so we will rest on March 4, Monday. Then we will follow the first Easter holiday for the year, which will be celebrated on April 28th. Thus for the holiday will be a total of 4 days rest - from Friday, April 26, until Monday, April 29, inclusive.



Around 1 May - Labor Day and International Workers Solidarity, Wednesday, there will be no extra days off. This will be the same as St. George's Day - May 6, the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army, which falls on Monday.



No more days off will pass the holidays around 24 May (Friday) - Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Scripture.



No additional weekends will also be on September 6 - Unification Day, Friday. An additional day off will be given for September 22 - Independence Day of Bulgaria, which falls on Sunday. So we will rest on September 23 - Monday.



The next holiday will be around the Christmas holidays. 24, 25 and 26 December - Christmas Eve and Christmas, in 2019 are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively. It will rest for three days, but without additional free days.



Yesterday, the Industrial Capital Association estimated that this year we only worked 249 and we have more rest than the previous one. That's exactly what we're going to do in 2019, says the calendar.