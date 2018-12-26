Mount Etna: New 4.8-magnitude Earthquake Hits Sicily
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake has hit Sicily around Europe's most active volcano Mount Etna, injuring at least two people, Italian media report, reports BBC
Some buildings were reportedly damaged in what was the latest in dozens of tremors since Etna erupted on Monday.
Volcanic ash had earlier covered nearby villages, and flights to and from Catania airport had to be halted temporarily.
People on the mountainside were told to escape quickly.
The earthquake struck at 03:19 local time (02:19 GMT) on Wednesday near the municipality of Viagrande.
Pictures of damaged buildings have been posted on social media.
Italian media report panic among local residents, many of whom run out into the streets.
There were also reports of buildings shaking in Catania, a city of more than 300,000 people.
- » Conditions for Hiking in the Bulgarian Mountains are Bad
- » No Snow in Bulgaria for the New Year's Eve
- » Considerable Clouds before Noon in Bulgaria, Breaking and Decreasing in the Afternoon, Maximum Temperatures mostly between 1°C and 6°C
- » Warning About Strong Wind in 16 Districts in the Country on Christmas Day
- » Rains are Expected in the Morning, but before noon the Clouds will tear, the Maximal Temperatures will be between 6 ° and 11 °
- » Again. Dangerously Dirty Air Across the Country