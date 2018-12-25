Petrol Prices Hit 2018 Lows, Diesel Rates At Lowest Since March

Oil continues to fall after a sharp decline last week, news agencies said.

Investors remain skeptical of OPEC's promises to cut yields and are worried about economic turmoil. Thus, on the New York Trade Exchange, US crude oil fell by more than $ 3 or nearly 7 percent to $ 42 a barrel, which was the lowest price since last June.

A similar decline was also reported on the Brent stock exchange in London. Only within last week has he lost more than 10 percent of its value.