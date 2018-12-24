Warning About Strong Wind in 16 Districts in the Country on Christmas Day

Yellow code for strong wind has been declared for 16 districts in the country. The warning is in force for Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Rousse, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia region and Sofia city. In these areas early in the day, on the passing cold atmospheric front, a temporary wind gain will begin. The warning is for gusts up to 14-19 m / sec.

Yellow code is also introduced for Black Sea areas. It is expected northwest wind with gusts up to 15-20 m / s.

During the day it will remain windy, but at dusk the wind will weaken. From the west, the cloud will tear and fall, at the latest over the southeast areas of the country, where it will remain cloudy almost all day long.

Temperatures will be without a substantial day shift and the minimum will be between minus 4 and 1 degrees, and the maximum will be between minus 1 and 4 degrees.