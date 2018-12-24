Bulgarian Winter Resort Borovets has a New Six-seat Lift

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Winter Resort Borovets has a New Six-seat Lift

A new six-seat lift was opened in the winter resort of Borovets in place of the previous four-seater on Saturday.

So skiers in the resort will get to the slopes faster, as the new facility will transport up to 3000 people / hour at an existing capacity of 1560 people / hour.

The equipment is innovative and with a significant increase in speed, allowing uphill to climb just 3 minutes and a half.

The lift was opened by Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova, who pointed out that "the new lift facility will improve the quality of the visitor service".

According to her, the candidacy of Sofia to host the Youth Winter Olympics in 2024, which was approved by the Sofia Municipal Council, will affect Borovets. "We intend some of the disciplines to be here, which will be an opportunity for Borovets to be re-declared on the international stage," said Deputy Prime Minister Nikolova, who pointed out that our country has still untapped potential in this direction, in line with the concept of sustainable development, with strict adherence to the law.

