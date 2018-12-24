Sofia Municipality Say they Learned their Lesson from the "Grafa" Street Repair

The municipality of Sofia has learned their lesson from the repair of Graf Ignatiev Street and it is that it misses the moment for serious communication with the citizens and just the completion of the job is not enough. This is what Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandakova told Darik radio on Saturday.

"We have made a serious effort to realize the project and missed the moment with serious communication with the public, which was absolutely necessary, but the reconstruction of the street is not just slabs and paving - it is a project with huge investments in underground infrastructure where there was complete chaos "she explained.

"This project was prepared for five years, so if we are talking about a mistake, the omission is that we did not do our best to have good communication with the citizens," she said.

According to her, in September 2019 a part of the third subway beam will be released. "These are 8 km from" Krasno Selo "to" Vladimir Vazov "Blvd. We build up to 4 km to Gorna Banya, which will be ready in the first half of 2020. These are new 20 km from the third subway line, which means that about half a million people a day will be able to ride on the most convenient and environmentally friendly urban transport, "explained Fandakova and recalled that for this project BGN 306 million were allocated to the budget of Sofia Municipality.

