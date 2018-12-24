Company Brought Back 60 Young Bulgarians from Abroad for BGN 5000 and a Contract for Work
TELUS International has brought back to Bulgaria 60 young and talented Bulgarians with its campaign "I Can Here," said the company.
The initiative, which since 2017 aims to return talented Bulgarians back from abroad, will continue in 2019.
Through it, the company, which is a leading employer in the outsourcing sector in Bulgaria, offers Bulgarians living abroad a career development in Bulgaria and a relocation package. It includes 5000 leva, air ticket, and assistance in arranging documentation for the transfer.
On Wednesday, representatives of TELUS welcomed hundreds of our compatriots at Sofia Airport with a warm Christmas gift. Only a few hours in the Terminal 2 initiative included more than 2,000 people who shared the emotions of returning home.
Since the start of the initiative, the Bulgarian applicants willing to return have been over 1000, the number of employees being 60.
All Bulgarians abroad who want to be part of the Texus team in 2019 can do so at www.iskamstelus.com.
- » Bulgarian Winter Resort Borovets has a New Six-seat Lift
- » Sofia Municipality Say they Learned their Lesson from the "Grafa" Street Repair
- » Inspection of Contracts at Sofia Airport will be Started
- » Plovdiv Rocked by Xmas Hog Roast Row
- » No Paid Parking Areas During the Holidays in Sofia
- » 220 New Electronic Information Boards for Public Transport in Sofia