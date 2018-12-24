Inspection of Contracts at Sofia Airport will be Started

Bulgaria: Inspection of Contracts at Sofia Airport will be Started

The Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Rosen Zhelyazkov ordered an audit at Sofia Airport to check the contracts for the supply of goods at the retail outlets and to analyze the receivables worth over 10,000 levs as well as the actions taken for their collection. This was reported by the department. 

The audit will be performed by the Internal Audit Unit of the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications and should be completed shortly. 


