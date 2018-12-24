Inspection of Contracts at Sofia Airport will be Started
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Rosen Zhelyazkov ordered an audit at Sofia Airport to check the contracts for the supply of goods at the retail outlets and to analyze the receivables worth over 10,000 levs as well as the actions taken for their collection. This was reported by the department.
The Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Rosen Zhelyazkov ordered an audit at Sofia Airport to check the contracts for the supply of goods at the retail outlets and to analyze the receivables worth over 10,000 levs as well as the actions taken for their collection. This was reported by the department.
The audit will be performed by the Internal Audit Unit of the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications and should be completed shortly.
- » Bulgarian Winter Resort Borovets has a New Six-seat Lift
- » Sofia Municipality Say they Learned their Lesson from the "Grafa" Street Repair
- » Company Brought Back 60 Young Bulgarians from Abroad for BGN 5000 and a Contract for Work
- » Plovdiv Rocked by Xmas Hog Roast Row
- » No Paid Parking Areas During the Holidays in Sofia
- » 220 New Electronic Information Boards for Public Transport in Sofia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)