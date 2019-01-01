No Paid Parking Areas During the Holidays in Sofia

Bulgaria: No Paid Parking Areas During the Holidays in Sofia

Paid parking facilities in Sofia will not work on holidays. This is reported on their Facebook page by the Center for Urban Mobility.
 
On 24, 25 and 26 December 2018, and on 01.01.2019 "blue" and "green" zones will not work.

Only those vehicles that are improperly parked or in violation of the Road Traffic Act will be lifted during these days.

