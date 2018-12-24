Record: Bulgarians will Spend over BGN 2 Billion for the Christmas Holidays

Bulgarians will spend more than 2 billion levs for the holidays, according to data from the National Revenue Agency. This year is expected to improve the record, says NOVA. According to economists, the peak of shopping is expected to be on December 23 and 24, reports Darik.

On average, in the busiest days, we will take out of our pocket 250 million leva per day. Every third Bulgarian has allocated about 200 leva, and 7% of people can spend up to 50 leva.

This year, experts expect a record sum of 2 billion leva to spend only on Christmas. The bill includes the money we spend on gifts, trips, and the holiday table.

Many people do not think too much and shop spontaneously - all we need on Christmas. In e-commerce, it turns out that electronics has been replaced by fashion.

So click after click and shop after shop... The total account of the Bulgarian swells up to 2 billion leva. It is only about the money spent in Bulgaria, not including paid advance reservations or excursions abroad.



The bulk of Christmas money is saved, but for many years a lot of people will be looking for credits as well. Experts advise you to draw small amounts for a short period of time.