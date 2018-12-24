220 New Electronic Information Boards for Public Transport in Sofia

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 24, 2018, Monday // 11:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 220 New Electronic Information Boards for Public Transport in Sofia

In the last days, 220 new electronic boards were installed in the capital, BGNews reported. There are at the stops of the Orlov Most, Pliska, Regional Hospital and Lions Most.

Four lines run information about the vehicles that are going from there and the time they are expected to arrive. Information is also available to people with visual problems through voice announcement. Below the boards are the routes on each line, and on the back of the new devices there is a map of the urban transport network.

The total number of electronic boards in Sofia is about 1200. The funds for their placement are provided by a European program.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria