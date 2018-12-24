220 New Electronic Information Boards for Public Transport in Sofia

In the last days, 220 new electronic boards were installed in the capital, BGNews reported. There are at the stops of the Orlov Most, Pliska, Regional Hospital and Lions Most.

Four lines run information about the vehicles that are going from there and the time they are expected to arrive. Information is also available to people with visual problems through voice announcement. Below the boards are the routes on each line, and on the back of the new devices there is a map of the urban transport network.

The total number of electronic boards in Sofia is about 1200. The funds for their placement are provided by a European program.