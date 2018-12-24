Istanbul Police Seize 500,000 Drug Pills in Operation near Serbia-Bulgaria Border

Istanbul Police Seize 500,000 Drug Pills in Operation near Serbia-Bulgaria Border

In a joint operation with local police in Serbia, Istanbul's counter-narcotics police teams seized 500,000 ecstasy pills near the Serbia-Bulgaria border early Monday, in the first anti-narcotics operation conducted by the Turkish police abroad, reports Daily Sabah

According to reports, police carried out the operation upon receiving intelligence about a truck loaded with house supplies heading from the Netherlands to Turkey.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with Serbian and Bulgarian police.

One person was detained in the operation.

