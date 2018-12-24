Istanbul Police Seize 500,000 Drug Pills in Operation near Serbia-Bulgaria Border
In a joint operation with local police in Serbia, Istanbul's counter-narcotics police teams seized 500,000 ecstasy pills near the Serbia-Bulgaria border early Monday, in the first anti-narcotics operation conducted by the Turkish police abroad, reports Daily Sabah.
According to reports, police carried out the operation upon receiving intelligence about a truck loaded with house supplies heading from the Netherlands to Turkey.
The operation was conducted in cooperation with Serbian and Bulgarian police.
One person was detained in the operation.
- » Bulgarian Authorities Disrupt Crime Group Involved in Procurement Tax Avoidance
- » 40,000 People Have Been Killed by Firearms in the United States For a Year
- » Kapitan Andreevo's Customs Officers Discovered Heroin for BGN 1 Million in a Car Tire
- » 24-year-old Woman Found Dead in a Sofia Hotel, Person has been Detained
- » Brazen Robbery and Kidnapping in Sofia, Perpetrators Detained
- » Intentional Arson in Sofia Leaves almost 13 Thousand People without Electricity