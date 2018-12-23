Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania To Jointly Bid For Hosting Euro-2028 Or World Cup-2030

Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria and Romania will create a joint organizing committee to apply for hosting the European FootballChampionship in 2028 or the World Cup in 2030, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Belgrade hosted a meeting between the prime ministers of Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and the Serbian president.

The delegations also included heads of national football associations and sports ministers.

"Today we decided to form an initiative organizing committee consisting of 16 people, with four people from each country, and expressed our hope that through it, our countries will submit a joint bid to become hosts of Euro-2028 or World Cup-2030," Vucic told reporters.

He specified that all necessary documents were to be submitted by December 2021, and the decision on the tournaments' host was expected in July 2022.