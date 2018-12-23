Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania To Jointly Bid For Hosting Euro-2028 Or World Cup-2030
Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria and Romania will create a joint organizing committee to apply for hosting the European FootballChampionship in 2028 or the World Cup in 2030, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Belgrade hosted a meeting between the prime ministers of Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and the Serbian president.
The delegations also included heads of national football associations and sports ministers.
"Today we decided to form an initiative organizing committee consisting of 16 people, with four people from each country, and expressed our hope that through it, our countries will submit a joint bid to become hosts of Euro-2028 or World Cup-2030," Vucic told reporters.
He specified that all necessary documents were to be submitted by December 2021, and the decision on the tournaments' host was expected in July 2022.
- » Reading Winger Joins Bulgarian Champions on Loan
- » Manchester United Sack Jose Mourinho after Worst ever Premier League Start
- » Balkan 2030 World Cup bid is Realistic, Says Bulgarian Sports Minister
- » Anthony Ivanov Ranks 8th at the World Swimming Championship in China
- » VAR to be Introduced in Bulgarian Football in 3 Years, Announced the Head of BFU
- » River Edge out Boca after Extra Time to Win Historic Copa Libertadores