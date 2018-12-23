Baby Boom Reported by Hospitals in Plovdiv

Baby boom was reported by maternity wards at major hospitals in Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv for 2018. A light installation connected to the maternity wards has been placed in Kapana art district in the city and every time a child is born, the lamps go off. Just for a month, the lamps in the art district lit up over 400 times to announce the start of new life, reports BNT.

More than 870 women have chosen to give birth in Plovdiv General Hospital this year. The maternity ward say that there is a rising number of newborns, and the ward is increasingly preferred by the mothers.

More boys than girls have were born this year.

According to statistics of the municipality, since the beginning of the year the hospitals in Plovdiv delivered more than 6,800 babies.

They are preparing for a baby boom during the festive season as well.