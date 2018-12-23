Report on Choice of New Fighter Jet for Bulgarian Air Force Submitted to Cabinet

The report on the selection of a new multipurpose fighter jet for the Bulgarian Air Force was submitted to the Council of Ministers on 21st of December, BNT.

The report contains a summary of the evaluations and analysis of the offers submitted by the particpants in the procedure.

On this basis, a specific option for a decision by the Cabinet and the National Assembly is proposed to continue and definitively finalise the procedure for acquiring a new multipurpose fighter aircraft.

The report of the expert group on the new fighter jet recommends the US F-16. The Cabinet will also propose changes to the terms of the deal.

The report was submitted by Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov and Economy Minister Emil Karanikolo, the Deputy Minister of Defence, Atanas Zapryanov said. It contains a proposal for decision by the National Assembly to continue the procedure with direct negotiations with the United States for the delivery of the F-16 block 70.

The advantages of the F-16 compared to the other Gripen and Eurofighter platforms proposed are in the US proposal for a comprehensive package and declaring their willingness to reduce the cost of the package, the Deputy Minister of Defence added.

The advantages of the F-16 compared to the other Gripen and Eurofighter platforms proposed are in the US proposal for a comprehensive package and declaring willingness to reduce the cost of the package, the Deputy Minister of Defence added.

Atanas Zapryanov, Deputy Minister of Defence: The other two proposals - Gripen and Eurofighter - include additional contracts with third parties for the supply of armaments, equipment, licenses, which are not included in their bids and which change them, as well as uncertainty as to the cost of such additional equipment, armaments and licenses and the timing for signing such agreements with third parties.

Krasimir Karakachanov, Minister of Defence: We have two options - either to stop the project and start again - with new guidelines, procedure - or to proceed to direct negotiations to improve the price and offer a contract.