Rains are Expected in the Morning, but before noon the Clouds will tear, the Maximal Temperatures will be between 6 ° and 11 °

Today in the morning hours cloudiness will be significant in some places, mainly in the northern and eastern parts of Bulgaria and rainfalls are expected there - conditions for icing. Before noon from the west the clouds will tear down and decrease in most areas to mostly sunny. Atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than the average for the month. The wind will be orientated from West to Northwest and will be moderate. The maximal temperatures will be between 6 ° and 11 °, in the higher fields of Western Bulgaria they will be lower between 2 ° and 5 °. Such is the forecast for the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences , FOCUS News Agency,

At the Black Sea coast the cloudness will be variable, before noon significant and in some places it will rain. A moderate wind from West-Northwest will blow. The maximal temperatures will be between 8 ° -11 °. The sea water temperature is about 7 ° -8 °. The waves of the sea will be 1-2 bales.

In the mountains clouds and snowfall are expected. Strong wind will blow from the North. The maximal temperature at 1200 meters will be about 3 °, at 2000 meters - about minus 3 °.