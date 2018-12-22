Most Bulgarians are optimistic about 2019, a survey of Barometer Bulgaria shows, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

60% of the surveyed nationals hope that their life would improve next year. Half of the respondents (51.2%) said that Bulgaria’s rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union was the most significant event this year.

Less than half of the respondents (44%) assess positively Bulgaria’s decision to reject the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence (also known as the Istanbul Convention).