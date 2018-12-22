Again. Dangerously Dirty Air Across the Country

Bulgaria: Again. Dangerously Dirty Air Across the Country

Because of the fog, the cold weather and the lack of wind, the concentration of fine dust particles is above the permissible average, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The highest concentration of dusting occurs in Sofia - in the neighborhoods of Mladost, Pavlovo, Hippodruma, Nadezhda and Druzhba. Underground parking places of the subway are free of charge for all who decided to leave their cars and use the public transport.

Among the other settlements with high levels of dust particles are Smolyan, Plovdiv, Varna, Russe. 

