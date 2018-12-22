Quadrilateral Summit of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia Began

The summit between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia in Belgrade began with the participation of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov together with Alexis Tsipras, Viorica Dunchila and Alexander Vucic. They discussed common projects in the areas of transport, infrastructure and energy, development of economic cooperation, strengthening regional stability and support for the integration of countries in the region, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

 Earlier this morning, Serbia's President Alexander Vucic met the three prime ministers of Bulgaria, Romania and Greece. The four leaders discussed the realization of concrete projects in the transport and energy sectors, which are vital not only for the whole region but also for Europe.

Borisov, Tsipras, Dunchilla and Vucic have met at the end of 2018, which was extremely important for the development of the Western Balkan countries for the efforts of the first Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU called the Balkans. " Enlargement of the European family will also be a priority of the Romanian Presidency, which begins on 1 January 2019.

