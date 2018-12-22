Bulgatransgaz Launched Competition For the Bulgarian Section of Turkish Stream

Bulgaria: Bulgatransgaz Launched Competition For the Bulgarian Section of Turkish Stream pixabay.com

Bulgartransgaz on 21st of December launched a public procurement procedure for the construction of the Bulgarian section of Turkish Stream. Earlier today, the Energy Regulator gave permission for the state-owned company to start pre-selling the pipeline capacity, the funds from which will be used to finance the project. This was reported by the Bulgarian National Television. 

The Bulgarian part of "Turkish Stream" envisages over 480 km of gas pipeline and two new compressor stations Provadia and Rasovo.

February 15 is the deadline for submission of offers by those wishing to build the new gas route in Bulgaria.

The tender for pre-sale of capacities from the future gas pipeline ends on 31st of January and Bulgargaz plans to finance the project with the funds raised from it.

Vladimir Malinov, Executive Director of Bulgartransgaz: Bulgartransgaz will abandon or rather will not assign the construction and assembly works if the results of the procedure are not positive and do not guarantee us the necessary approximately BGN 2 billion and 700 million.

The earliest launch date is scheduled for 1 January 2020.

The Energy Ministry has announced that EU funds are provided for the realization of the gas connection with Greece.

EUR 39 million from the Operational Programme “Innovation and Competitiveness” are provided for the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector.

This grant in practice is a very serious step towards the final realization of the project, providing funding and giving the opportunity to start construction within the next few months.

Bulgartransgaz, TurkStream, greece, gas hub, Innovation and Competitiveness
