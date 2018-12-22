Intense Traffic Expected Ahead of the Holidays

Intense traffic on Bulgaria’s main roads is expected ahead of the Christmas holidays. The busiest traffic is expected to be at the exits of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

More than 300,000 cars are expected to leave the capital.

There will be enhanced police presence at the exits of Sofia and on the roads in the country from today until the 2nd of January. Traffic police patrols will be placed across the whole republican road network.

In order to ease traffic on the main motorways, restrictions will be introduced from 16.00 to 20.00 on 21st of December for the movement of lorries weighing over 12 tonnes on motorways and the busiest roads. The restrictions are aimed to improve safety.

The Ministry of Interior warned that they would use all available speed cameras on the road and check the drivers for alcohol, drugs and road traffic violations.