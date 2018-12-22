Scheme for Fake Diplomas Neutralised in Shumen

Bulgaria: Scheme for Fake Diplomas Neutralised in Shumen

The police in Shumen dismantled a criminal scheme for the sale of fake diplomas for secondary and higher education, the Shumen Regional Directorate of Interior said. The scheme, run by local residents, was detected over two months ago. The investigators found out that the group used a website with a phone and an email address. When contacted by interested people, they told them they had a lobby in the Ministry of Education and Science. After payment, the document would be validated and entered in a register. The diplomas cost from BGN 1,500-1,800 for secondary to BGN 2,000-2,500 for higher education. The police are gathering evidence under supervision of a prosecutor from the District Prosecutor’s Office.

