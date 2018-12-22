Mayor of Sofia: New Buses to Vitosha will be Running from Tomorrow, the Simeonovski Lift will also be Opened

The new buses to Vitosha mountain will be running from tomorrow, Simeonovski lift will also be opened, said Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova, Focus News Agency reports.

“We are starting the winter season with a renewed bus fleet that will be running as of tomorrow, I hope they will be much more comfortable for people. The new busses have almost three times more seats and more luggage compartments so that people can place their skis and sleighs. I hope all lovers of winter hikes and sports will take advantage of this way of getting to the mountain,” Mayor Fandakova said, pointing out that it is better for the environment to use public transport. There are a total of 10 buses that Sofia purchased with its own funds, with 6 of them fully equipped and ready to go to the mountain along two routes - 63 and 66. It is important that Sofia’s children are given an opportunity to learn how to ski. The mountain should be easily accessible for the citizens, Sofia’s mayor noted.