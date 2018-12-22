Bulgarian Parliament Conclusively Adopts Amendments on Religious Denominations

The Parliament adopted on second reading amendments to the Religious Denominations Act, Focus News Agency reports. The state shall provide subsidy to the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the registered religious denominations on the basis of the number of their followers in the NSI census. For those with more than 1%, the state subsidy shall not be lower than BGN 15 million. The Religious Affairs Directorate to the Council of Ministers will create a public register of churches, temples and monasteries. Every year by the end of February the religious denominations shall provide a list of their churches, temples and monasteries to the Directorate. The MPs decided that religious denominations could not use devices to turn the sound up except for public events, holidays and celebrations. The denominations could present opinions, recommendations, reports, surveys on issues of importance to religious communities to state and local authorities. Many of the United Patriots’ proposals were rejected, including a threshold of 300 people for the registration of a religious community and an obligation for each religious denomination to have the Bulgarian flag.