Bulgarian MPs went into Recess until January 10
The MPs went into recess, a Focus News Agency reporter said. According to the rules, each year the Parliament is in recess from December 22 to January 10. In their last working week this year, the lawmakers closed the ministry for the Bulgarian presidency and passed amendments to the anti-corruption law and the law on air quality. The first plenary session in 2019 will be held on January 11 at 9.00.
