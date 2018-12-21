84% of Bulgarians Will Celebrate Christmas at Home

84% of Bulgarians will celebrate Christmas at home

84% of Bulgarians will celebrate Christmas at home, 11% intend to visit relatives, and just 2% are to celebrate abroad, according to data from a poll conducted by the Exacta Research Group and quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio. 

In comparison to the previous year, there is a 5% reduction in the number of those who will celebrate Christmas at home. Just 2% will celebrate Christmas in a restaurant or bar as these are mostly young people aged under 30. 2.5% say they will not be celebrating Christmas.

67% of Bulgarians will be staying at home on New Year’s Eve, 17% will be guests to somebody, 11% will welcome the New Year in a restaurant, and 3% will celebrate on the central square. 20 percent of the polled say they will not be buying gifts for the holidays.

