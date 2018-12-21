Forbes: Bulgaria Has Placed 46th of the Best Countries For Doing Business in 2018
Bulgaria has placed 46th in the Forbes ranking of the best countries for doing business in 2018, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.
The media points out that in recent years, strong domestic demand coupled with low international energy prices has contributed to the economic growth of Bulgaria with nearly 4% and to reducing inflation.
Barriers to investments and economic prospects of the country include corruption, the weak judicial system, low productivity, lack of transparency in public procurement procedures, and the presence of organized crime.
