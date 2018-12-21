6 Killed in Sudan Bread Price Protests

6 Killed in Sudan Bread Price Protests

Six demonstrators were killed in eastern Sudan on Thursday, a local official said, during clashes with riot police on the second day of protests over the rising price of breadAFP reported.

"Six were killed and a number of people were wounded" in the city of Al-Qadarif, lawmaker Al-Tayeb al-Amine Tah told local broadcaster Sudania 24 without providing further details.

The toll included a university student whose death had been reported earlier in the day.

Tags: Sudan, protests, price of bread
