6 Killed in Sudan Bread Price Protests

Six demonstrators were killed in eastern Sudan on Thursday, a local official said, during clashes with riot police on the second day of protests over the rising price of bread, AFP reported.



"Six were killed and a number of people were wounded" in the city of Al-Qadarif, lawmaker Al-Tayeb al-Amine Tah told local broadcaster Sudania 24 without providing further details.



The toll included a university student whose death had been reported earlier in the day.