Bulgarian PM to Participate in Quadrilateral Summit of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will visit Belgrade to participate in a Quadrilateral Summit between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia, the government press office said.
On 21 and 22 December, Prime Ministers Boyko Borissov, Alexis Tsipras and Viorica Dancila and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will discuss joint projects in the areas of transport, infrastructure and energy, economic cooperation, regional stability and integration of the countries in the region.
The delegation to Belgrade will be joined by Minister of Youth and Sports Krasen Kralev, who will take part in a quadrilateral meeting of sports ministers and heads of football federations of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia. They will discuss practical issues related to the launch of a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup.
