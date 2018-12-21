Bulgarian PM to Participate in Quadrilateral Summit of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 21, 2018, Friday // 12:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM to Participate in Quadrilateral Summit of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia boykoborissov.bg

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will visit Belgrade to participate in a Quadrilateral Summit between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia, the government press office said.

On 21 and 22 December, Prime Ministers Boyko Borissov, Alexis Tsipras and Viorica Dancila and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will discuss joint projects in the areas of transport, infrastructure and energy, economic cooperation, regional stability and integration of the countries in the region.

The delegation to Belgrade will be joined by Minister of Youth and Sports Krasen Kralev, who will take part in a quadrilateral meeting of sports ministers and heads of football federations of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia. They will discuss practical issues related to the launch of a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borissov, Krasen Kralev, meeting, Quadrilateral Summit, greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria