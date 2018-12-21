Higher Levels of Fine Particulate Matter Registered in Four Quarters in Sofia
Higher levels of fine particulate matter have been recorded in four quarters in the capital, according to the Sofia Municipality website. Air pollution has been registered in Hipodruma, Nadezhda, Pavlovo and Mladost. The most significant increase, three times the norm, was reported in Hipodruma. According to the European Air Quality Index, a deteriorated air quality has been recorded in other Bulgarian cities, including: Plovdiv, Pernik, Ruse, Vratsa, reports Focus News Agency.
