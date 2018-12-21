If the Elections in Bulgaria were in mid-December, only GERB, BSP and MRF would Enter Parliament

If parliamentary elections were held in mid-December, GERB would retain its first position with 23.5% of the votes, followed by the Socialists (BSP) with 20.8%. These numbers are close to those received in the October survey by Exacta, when GERB had an electoral share of 23.7%, and BSP - 20.1%. The distance between GERB and BSP has remained unchanged since the beginning of the year. These are the results of a national representative survey by Exacta Research Group conducted between 10 and 17 December 2018 with 1,000 adult Bulgarians, reports Focus News Agency.

The ethnic Turkish party Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) is a third political force with an electoral weight of 5.1%, while the junior coalition partner United Patriots would have 3.8% of the votes. Democratic Bulgaria would receive 2.5% of the votes, Volya - 1%, ABV and the Reformist Bloc – 1% each. About 7% of the respondents would vote other parties, and 34.3% say they would not vote at all.

Some 45% of Bulgarians say a snap election was not necessary, while 36% say the opposite. Compared to October, this is a 5% increase in the share of people who would support it. In Sofia the public opinion is divided: 37% of the citizens are against a snap election, while 35% say the opposite