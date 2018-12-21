Bulgaria has some of the Lowest Fines for Dangerous Ski Lifts Across EU

The maximum fine ski lift companies are hit by for breaking EU safety rules differs radically across the bloc, documents released at the request of EUobserver reveal.

While a company breaking the EU's cableway regulation faces a fine of up to €50,000 in Germany and Austria, breaking the same regulation in Bulgaria proves far less expensive.

The highest fine in Bulgaria for putting a product on the market that fails to comply with the EU regulation is 15,000 Bulgarian lev - just €7,670.

In France, the maximum fine is six months in jail and a €7,500 fine. In Italy, putting unsafe ski lifts or their components on the market could be punished with between six months and three years jail time, or a fine between €5,000 and €15,000.

The rules for safety of ski lifts and similar transport modes are laid down in an EU regulation that went into force in 2016.

It specifies safety requirements valid for the entire bloc.

However, determining the level of penalties for breaking the rules was then left up to the 28 individual member states.

"Member states shall lay down the rules on penalties applicable to infringements by economic operators of the provisions of this regulation and of national law adopted pursuant to this regulation," the regulation said.