Greek and Romanian Police Officers to Patrol Jointly Bansko Ski Resort in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's interior ministry this week confirmed that police officers from Greece and Romania will join local law enforcement in joint patrols at the southwestern ski resort of Bansko, a top winter destination in the wider region, naftemporiki.grreports.

Ministry and local officials in the neighboring country received units of police officers from Greece and Romania during a reception in Sofia on Tuesday. An extra 37 Bulgarian officers from neighboring Blagoevgrad will also be temporarily stationed at the resort.