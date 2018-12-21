Bulgaria's PIMK Signs Deal to Acquire 50 New Iveco CNG Trucks

PIMK Ltd., one of the leading transport companies in Eastern Europe, has increased its sustainability credentials with the purchase of 50 new IVECO STRALIS NP 400HP trucks running on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to provide green logistics services to its partners.

London, December 20, 2018

IVECO, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. leads the way in sustainable transport with its advanced natural gas technology and this purchase of CNG powered IVECO STRALIS NP AS440S40T/P trucks offers the perfect solution to PIMK Ltd. in the company's bid to convert its entire fleet to natural gas.

PIMK Ltd., based in the city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, has a fleet of more than 1,400 heavy commercial vehicles and, together with its PIMK Rail service, offers sustainable and innovative friendly transport solutions to its customers throughout Europe and parts of Asia and Africa. For this reason, PIMK Ltd. chose to invest in natural gas-powered vehicles, which they see as the only sustainable choice available today for long-haul road transport.

The IVECO Stralis Natural Power CNG vehicles feature a 400 hp engine, generate 99% less PM, 90% less NO2 and 95% less CO2 with bio-methane, compared to equivalent diesel vehicles. With less than 71dB on the Piek Quiet Truck Test scale, these vehicles are perfect for transport in city centres with noise limitations and for night-time deliveries.

PIMK's sustainable investment includes a full package of services for optimizing the Total Cost of Ownership, which the company sees as a key advantage of IVECO's range of natural gas commercial vehicles. The investment results from PIMK's intent to further develop as a green company, and the innovative approach of IVECO and its distributor in Bulgaria, DANUBETRUCK BULGARIA.

