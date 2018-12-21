PETER PAN Comes To Bulgaria 12/29
The classic show, PETER PAN, is flying to Sofia Theatre in Bulgaria December 29th, 2018.
For the first time in Bulgaria "Sofia" Theatre presents the musical "Peter Pan" by the famous British composer Piers Chater Robinson over the work of J. M. Barrie. You're welcome in the wonderful world of Peter Pan - the boy from the wonderland Neverland who refuses to grow up. He crosses sword with Captain Hook's evil pirates, experiencing the crazy thrill of flying high and the magic of the first kiss. "Sofia" Theatre's musical fascinates with its beautiful costumes, romantic duels on the pirate ship, melodious songs and great performance of the actors.
For tickets and more information, please visit http://sofiatheatre.eu/en/peter-pan__4947
