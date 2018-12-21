Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor Commented President’s Veto on Penal Code Changes

Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov said that the amendments to the Penal Code, which President Rumen Radev vetoed, should be clarified. The most controversial of the changes is the so-called "secret arrest," in which, at the discretion of the prosecutor, a detained person can get a ban to inform his relatives within 48 hours about the arrest, reports BNT.

Sotir Tsatsarov, Chief Prosecutor: The arrest is not a secret, and the failure to notify does not mean deprivation of rights of defence. The provision has to be refined and it needs to be refined in two directions. The first - it can not be said non-communication of a specific person. The law should exclude from the circle of persons for whom the notification to the family is forbidden or will be forbidden. Secondly, it is difficult to accept that this can be applied to all crimes.