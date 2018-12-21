Bulgarian Red Cross: 16,000 Dropouts Brought Back to School over the last 10 Years

Society | December 21, 2018, Friday // 09:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Red Cross: 16,000 Dropouts Brought Back to School over the last 10 Years

The Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) has brought 16,000 dropouts back to school over the last 10 years. This was stated by the chair of the organisation, Hristo Grigorov, who spoke to Focus Radio.

He said nearly 12,000 children drop out of school annually, and in 2018, thanks to the Hot Lunch programme, the Red Cross has managed to bring back to school about 1,600 of them. He also pointed out that BRC helps people of all ages. "Together with the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy, we are implementing a very important programme for the elderly. We feed nearly 300,000 Bulgarians at about 280 locations across the country, with over 7,000 volunteers working for the BRC. In addition, there are soup kitchens in the big cities like Plovdiv and Burgas, and we also take care of nearly 500 ill elderly people at their homes,” said Hristo Grigorov. There are five warehouses in operation across the country with emergency kits for 12,000 people. He also noted that thanks to corporate sponsors, the BRC has a larger financial resource for 2019 for even more serious initiatives.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria