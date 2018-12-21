Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic to Bulgaria on Kalotina and at Exit on the Borders with Greece, Turkey and Romania
As of 6.00 am, there is heavy truck traffic to Bulgaria on Kalotina checkpoint and at exit on the borders with Greece, Turkey and Romania, Border Police said. On the border with Greece, there is considerable traffic on Kulata, while on the borders with Turkey and Romania – on Kapitan Andreevo, Lesovo and Danube Bridge Ruse checkpoints. Normal traffic on all checkpoints on the border with Macedonia.
