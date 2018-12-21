Cloudy Skies, Fog in some Low Areas before Noon in Bulgaria

Today it will be mostly cloudy with fog in the morning in some places in the lowlands and valleys. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon from west. In East Bulgaria, light wind from southwest. Maximum temperatures between 3°C and 8°C in most of the country, along the Danube close to zero, in Sofia about 4°C, meteorologist Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.