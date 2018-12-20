Bulgarian MPs Adopted Changes to the Anti-corruption Law

The lawmakers adopted the amendments to the Anti-Corruption Act on 20th of December, reports BNT.

The ruling power gave up the idea of eternal checks for unlawfully acquired property, and the unfinished proceedings would be completed according to the previous order.

The draft was adopted at first reading in Parliament on 14th of December. It provided for unlawfully acquired property to be forfeited to the state even when the criminal proceedings are terminated. The government also proposed that the terms of confiscation provided for in the Anti-Corruption Act be dropped.