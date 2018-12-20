Bulgarian MPs Adopted Changes to the Anti-corruption Law

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 20, 2018, Thursday // 17:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MPs Adopted Changes to the Anti-corruption Law

The lawmakers adopted the amendments to the Anti-Corruption Act on 20th of December, reports BNT.

The ruling power gave up the idea of eternal checks for unlawfully acquired property, and the unfinished proceedings would be completed according to the previous order.

The draft was adopted at first reading in Parliament on 14th of December. It provided for unlawfully acquired property to be forfeited to the state even when the criminal proceedings are terminated. The government also proposed that the terms of confiscation provided for in the Anti-Corruption Act be dropped.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria