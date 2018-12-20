Bulgarian Mayors will be Fined BGN 5,000 to 10,000 when Failing to Reduce Air Pollution

December 20, 2018, Thursday
Mayors will be fined BGN 5,000 to 10,000 if the municipalities fail to reduce air pollution, according to legal amendments voted by the Parliament today, Focus News Agency reports. By March 31, the mayors have to report on the implementation of municipal air quality programmes, otherwise they will be fined BGN 1,000 to 5,000. Additionally, the lawmakers introduced fines of up to BGN 10,000 for solid fuel distribution without registration or compliance with requirements.

